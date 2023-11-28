Modern Heart and Vascular Institute adds interventional cardiologist

Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has added Dorothy Pei, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

Dr. Pei is an interventional cardiologist who specializes in women's cardiology, preventive cardiology, heart failure, valvular heart disease and cardiac imaging, according to a Nov. 27 news release.

Dr. Pei is board certified in internal medicine, advanced echocardiography and nuclear cardiology.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has locations in Humble, Katy, Cleveland, The Woodlands and Livingston, Texas, according to its website.