Meet the leaders of the 5 best hospitals in Texas for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including five in Texas.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Texas hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital (Plano)

Pete McCanna, CEO

Julie Creamer, president

Alejandro Arroliga, MD, chief clinical innovation officer

Walter Peters, MD, chief medical officer

Rob Watson, MD, chief clinical operations officer

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

John Corbeil, CEO

Ahmad Maarouf, MD, chief medical officer

Joel North, COO

Virgil Winslow, CFO

Darren DeSimone, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

Medical City Dallas

Skylar Reed, COO

Joyce Soule, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer

Alan Harmatz, MD, chief medical officer

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Todd Steward, CEO

David McKnight, CFO

Rudy Garza, MD, chief medical officer

Lynn O'Neill, chief nursing officer

Katie Lattanzi Perkins, COO

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)