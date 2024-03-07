Meet the leaders of the 5 best hospitals in Texas for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including five in Texas.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the Texas hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital (Plano)
- Pete McCanna, CEO
- Julie Creamer, president
- Alejandro Arroliga, MD, chief clinical innovation officer
- Walter Peters, MD, chief medical officer
- Rob Watson, MD, chief clinical operations officer
HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- John Corbeil, CEO
- Ahmad Maarouf, MD, chief medical officer
- Joel North, COO
- Virgil Winslow, CFO
- Darren DeSimone, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer
- Skylar Reed, COO
- Joyce Soule, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer
- Alan Harmatz, MD, chief medical officer
St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
- Todd Steward, CEO
- David McKnight, CFO
- Rudy Garza, MD, chief medical officer
- Lynn O'Neill, chief nursing officer
- Katie Lattanzi Perkins, COO
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)
- Wright Lassiter III, CommonSpirit CEO
- Doug Lawson, PhD, St. Luke's Health CEO and CommonSpirit South Region president
- Bradley Lembcke, MD, president