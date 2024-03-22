Meet the leaders of the 5 best hospitals in Ohio for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including five in Ohio.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Ohio hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

Deborah Hayes, president and CEO

Julie Holt, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer

Andre Boyd, vice president and COO

Costa Andreou, MD, chief clinical officer

Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital

Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and president

Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, chief caregiver officer

Lars Svensson, MD, chair of the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute

James Cotelingam, chief strategy officer

OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital