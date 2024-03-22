Meet the leaders of the 5 best hospitals in Ohio for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including five in Ohio.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the Ohio hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
The Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)
- Deborah Hayes, president and CEO
- Julie Holt, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer
- Andre Boyd, vice president and COO
- Costa Andreou, MD, chief clinical officer
Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital
- Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO and president
- Kelly Hancock, DNP, RN, chief caregiver officer
- Lars Svensson, MD, chair of the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute
- James Cotelingam, chief strategy officer
OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Stephen Markovich, MD, president and CEO
- John McWhorter, senior vice president and COO
- Michael Browning, senior vice president and CFO
- Teresa Caulin-Glaser, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer
- Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer