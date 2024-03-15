Meet the leaders of the 3 best hospitals in Illinois for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including three in Illinois.
The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.
Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.
Here are the leaders of the Illinois hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)
- Eugene Woods, CEO
- Jim Skogsbergh, CEO
- Brad Clark, CFO and executive vice president
- Scott Rissmiller, MD, chief physician executive and executive vice president
- Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer and executive vice president
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
- Omar Lateef, DO, president and CEO
- Matt Walsh, COO
- Patricia Steeves O'Neil, CFO
- Angelique Richard, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer
Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)
- Michael Mutterer, interim president and CEO
- Vincent Pryor, CFO and executive vice president
- Christopher Udovich, MD, chief medical officer and executive vice president
- Mary Brenczewski, interim chief nursing officer