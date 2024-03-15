Meet the leaders of the 3 best hospitals in Illinois for cardiac surgery

Healthgrades recently released its rankings for the best hospitals in the U.S. for cardiac surgery, including three in Illinois.

The rankings recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

Read more on the publication's ranking methodology here.

Here are the leaders of the Illinois hospitals and health systems that were included in the rankings:

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Eugene Woods, CEO

Jim Skogsbergh, CEO

Brad Clark, CFO and executive vice president

Scott Rissmiller, MD, chief physician executive and executive vice president

Mary Beth Kingston, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer and executive vice president

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Omar Lateef, DO, president and CEO

Matt Walsh, COO

Patricia Steeves O'Neil, CFO

Angelique Richard, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer

Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox)