Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health is expanding its heart center and adding services.

Three additions are planned in the project, including a three-story facility with pre- and postoperative care, a new space for the hospital's outpatient surgery and an electrophysiology and super-catheterization lab, according to a March 15 LinkedIn post.

Two new robotic surgery operating rooms are also being added, the post said.