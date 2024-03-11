How cardiologists are navigating work-life balance in 2024

Fifty-three percent of cardiologists would be willing to take a pay cut in order to achieve better work-life balance, according to Medscape's "Cardiologist Lifestyle & Happiness Report 2024: The Ongoing Struggle for Balance" report published March 8.

Here are 10 things to know about the lifestyle and happiness of cardiologists in 2024:

1. Spending time with friends and family (77%), exercising (67%), and activities and hobbies (64%) are the top ways that cardiologists maintain their happiness and mental health.

2. Only 24% of cardiologists are not conflicted at all as parents due to their demands at work.

3. Three-quarters of cardiologists said prioritizing more personal and family time is "very important."

4. More than 80% of cardiologists labeled their diets as "very healthy" or "somewhat healthy."

5. The amount of exercise cardiologists get varied, with 12% exercising every day and 9% not exercising at all.

6. More than half (53%) of cardiologists consume less than one alcoholic drink per week or don't drink alcohol.

7. Forty-six percent of cardiologists are trying to cut back on their time online, as 20% use the internet for personal use for more than four hours per day.

8. Over 80% of cardiologists are married, and 86% describe their marriage as good or very good.

9. The most common amount of vacation time taken by cardiologists is three to four weeks per year, at 45%.

10. Nearly three-quarters of cardiologists feel that vacations are "very important" to happiness and mental health.