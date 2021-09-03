Effects of COVID-19 on compensation for private cardiology practices: MedAxiom

Cardiology solutions organization MedAxiom released a report Sept. 1 on the effects of COVID-19 on cardiology.

The report provides insight on several ways the pandemic has affected cardiology practices, including compensation and patient volume. Data was collected from 188 cardiology groups, representing 4,982 providers.

Findings on cardiology compensation for private practices:

Percent change in overall compensation and work relative value units:

Compensation: 1.8 percent increase

wRVUs:12.8 percent decrease

Percent change in electrophysiology cardiology compensation and work relative value units:

Compensation: 5 percent increase

wRVUs: 11.4 percent decrease

Percent change in invasive cardiology compensation and work relative value units:

Compensation: 9.8 percent increase

wRVUs: 10.3 decrease

Percent change in general/noninvasive cardiology compensation and work relative value units:

Compensation: 8.7 percent decrease

wRVUs: 2.1 percent increase

Percent change in interventional cardiology compensation and work relative value units:

Compensation: 2 percent decrease

wRVUs: 17 percent decrease

Median total compensation:

2019: $578,570

2020: $589,032

Median total compensation for full-time equivalent employees by subspecialty:

Electrophysiology cardiology: $617,409

Invasive cardiology: $587,881

General/non-invasive cardiology: $420,153

Interventional cardiology: $669,229

Median wRVUs by subspecialty for full-time equivalent employees:

Electrophysiology cardiology: 13,315

Invasive cardiology: 9,348

General/noninvasive cardiology: 9,754

Interventional cardiology: 11,531

Median compensation per wRVU by subspecialty: