Distinguished cardiology leader dies

Craig Pratt, MD, who contributed to notable cardiology research and held several leadership positions in the industry, died Aug. 28 at the age of 76 from Parkinson's disease.

Dr. Pratt earned his medical degree from the University of California-Irvine, and completed his residency and fellowship at the University of California-Davis. His medical career spans more than 50 years.

During his time serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve, he was appointed to multiple leadership roles, including director of the hypertension clinic and of outpatient medical services.

Dr. Pratt was a professor emeritus of medicine, medical director of the cardiac care unit and EKG lab and director of research in the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center at Houston Methodist Hospital.

His participation in clinical and device trials affected the treatment of cardiovascular disorders and led to nearly 300 peer-reviewed papers and book chapters, as well as more than 100 abstracts that were presented at national and international meetings.

He was a member of several medical groups, including the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, Heart Rhythm Society, and International Society of Heart Failure. He held two roles with the FDA between 1986 and 2020, including consultant to its Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and chair of the cardiovascular and renal drugs advisory committee.

Dr. Pratt was also active in healthcare editorial organization, serving as an editorial board member for the Methodist DeBakey Cardiovascular Journal and the American Heart Journal and reviewing manuscripts for several other medical journals, including the American Journal of Cardiology and the Journal of the American Medical Association.