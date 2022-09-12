Cost of 4 cardiology procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Costs of procedures vary between ASCs and HOPDs, with cardiology procedures for those with original Medicare and no supplement usually being cheaper at ASCs, according to data from Medicare.gov.
Average cost for patients after insurance for four procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs:
Combined right and left heart catheterization
ASC: $350
HOPD: $927
Transcatheter therapy, any method, initial treatment day
ASC: $710
HOPD: $1,051
Removal of implantable defibrillator pulse generator only
ASC: $400
HOPD: $747
Insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrode
ASC: $1,678
HOPD: $1,654