Cost of 4 cardiology procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

Costs of procedures vary between ASCs and HOPDs, with cardiology procedures for those with original Medicare and no supplement usually being cheaper at ASCs, according to data from Medicare.gov.

Average cost for patients after insurance for four procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs: 

Combined right and left heart catheterization

ASC: $350

HOPD: $927

Transcatheter therapy, any method, initial treatment day

ASC: $710

HOPD: $1,051

Removal of implantable defibrillator pulse generator only 

ASC: $400

HOPD: $747

Insertion of new or replacement of permanent pacemaker with transvenous electrode 

ASC: $1,678

HOPD: $1,654

