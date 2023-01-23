Conneqt debuts at-home heart monitoring solution

Health technology company Conneqt debuted its new at-home health monitor, The Pulse, to provide wearers with insights into cardiovascular health including blood pressure, heart rate and pulse rate, according to a Jan. 23 press release sent to Becker's. 

Conneqt is a subsidiary of global health technology company CardieX, which specializes in producing biomarkers and digital solutions for vascular health disorders. 

The Pulse is currently under review for FDA-clearance. It will work with a Conneqt app to deliver heart insights directly to user's smartphones. 

Data can also be shared directly with a patient's physician for remote patient monitoring. 

