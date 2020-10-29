Connecticut hospital partners with Yale New Haven Health cardiovascular surgery team

Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital partnered with Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health Heart and Vascular Center's cardiovascular surgery team to offer an array of surgical procedures, the hospital announced Oct. 27.

Yale's cardiovascular surgery, anesthesia and perfusion staff now provide care at Bridgeport Hospital.

The team will perform several procedures, including catheter-based ablation procedures, coronary bypass, surgical and transcatheter aortic valve replacement, minimally invasive valve repair, and robotic hybrid coronary revascularization.

Bridgeport Hospital performs cardiovascular procedures in its hybrid operating room.

