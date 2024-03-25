Cardiologist hourly wage vs. cost of living in 20 states

The average hourly wage for cardiologists in the U.S. is $202.56 per hour, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In every state for which data was available, the salary of a cardiologist is much higher than the hourly living wage, which is the wage required to cover the costs of basic needs, according to Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator.
Here is hourly living wage for a single adult with no children in 20 states compared with the average hourly wage for cardiologists:
Note: Compensation data was not available for every state.
Alabama
Average hourly wage: $224.05
Cost of living: $20.15
California
Average hourly wage: $160.06
Cost of living: $27.32
Connecticut
Average hourly wage: $168.69
Cost of living: $24.13
Florida
Average hourly wage: $206.16
Cost of living: $22.43
Idaho
Average hourly wage: $250.81
Cost of living: $21.33
Indiana
Average hourly wage: $234.80
Cost of living: $20.44
Maryland
Average hourly wage: $219.37
Cost of living: $24.74
Massachusetts
Average hourly wage: $174.28
Cost of living: $27.89
Michigan
Average hourly wage: $195.32
Cost of living: $20.28
Mississippi
Average hourly wage: $160.41
Cost of living: $19.89
Missouri
Average hourly wage: $178.32
Cost of living: $20.20
Montana
Average hourly wage: $166.69
Cost of living: $20.37
Nebraska
Average hourly wage: $119.41
Cost of living: $20.12
New Hampshire
Average hourly wage: $193.49
Cost of living: $23.58
New York
Average hourly wage: $167.72
Cost of living: $26.86
North Carolina
Average hourly wage: $198.30
Cost of living: $21.56
Ohio
Average hourly wage: $242.26
Cost of living: $19.40
Pennsylvania
Average hourly wage: $229.97
Cost of living: $21.95
Texas
Average hourly wage: $198.81
Cost of living: $20.92
Washington
Average hourly wage: $193.60
Cost of living: $25.60