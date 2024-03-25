Cardiologist hourly wage vs. cost of living in 20 states

The average hourly wage for cardiologists in the U.S. is $202.56 per hour, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In every state for which data was available, the salary of a cardiologist is much higher than the hourly living wage, which is the wage required to cover the costs of basic needs, according to Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator.

Here is hourly living wage for a single adult with no children in 20 states compared with the average hourly wage for cardiologists:

Note: Compensation data was not available for every state.

Alabama

Average hourly wage: $224.05

Cost of living: $20.15

California

Average hourly wage: $160.06

Cost of living: $27.32

Connecticut

Average hourly wage: $168.69

Cost of living: $24.13

Florida

Average hourly wage: $206.16

Cost of living: $22.43

Idaho

Average hourly wage: $250.81

Cost of living: $21.33

Indiana

Average hourly wage: $234.80

Cost of living: $20.44

Maryland

Average hourly wage: $219.37

Cost of living: $24.74

Massachusetts

Average hourly wage: $174.28

Cost of living: $27.89

Michigan

Average hourly wage: $195.32

Cost of living: $20.28

Mississippi

Average hourly wage: $160.41

Cost of living: $19.89

Missouri

Average hourly wage: $178.32

Cost of living: $20.20

Montana

Average hourly wage: $166.69

Cost of living: $20.37

Nebraska

Average hourly wage: $119.41

Cost of living: $20.12

New Hampshire

Average hourly wage: $193.49

Cost of living: $23.58

New York

Average hourly wage: $167.72

Cost of living: $26.86

North Carolina

Average hourly wage: $198.30

Cost of living: $21.56

Ohio

Average hourly wage: $242.26

Cost of living: $19.40

Pennsylvania

Average hourly wage: $229.97

Cost of living: $21.95

Texas

Average hourly wage: $198.81

Cost of living: $20.92

Washington

Average hourly wage: $193.60

Cost of living: $25.60