Capital Cardiology Associates has opened a new location in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBC affiliate WNYT reported Dec. 4.

The new location is the seventh practice under CCA, with other locations in Albany, Cairo, Clifton Park, Coxsackie, Oneonta and Troy, according to its website. Nicholas Kondo, MD, will treat patients at the location, which will have its formal ribbon cutting ceremony Dec. 7.