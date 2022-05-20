Average cardiologist pay by state 2022

The average annual salary for cardiologists in the U.S. is $227,000, according to career website Zippia, with the highest being in Alaska and the lowest in Hawaii.

The data used for the site's ranking was last updated Feb. 9.

Here is the average cardiologist salary by state in alphabetical order and including Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $187,098

Alaska: $246,310

Arizona: $186,106

Arkansas: $187,588

California: $193,497

Colorado: $215,172

Connecticut: $185,855

Delaware: $179,132

Florida: $190,156

Georgia: $194,260

Hawaii: $116,892

Idaho: $201,232

Illinois: $201,913

Indiana: $212,872

Iowa: $214,116

Kansas: $205,923

Kentucky: $207,215

Louisiana: $196,004

Maine: $209,539

Maryland: $176,366

Massachusetts: $185,898

Michigan: $195,904

Minnesota: $216,826

Mississippi: $190,149

Missouri: $210,912

Montana: $229,516

Nebraska: $217,652

Nevada: $190,588

New Hampshire: $194,717

New Jersey: $185,287

New Mexico: $196,151

New York: $177,548

North Carolina: $183,770

North Dakota: $235,888

Ohio: $202,883

Oklahoma: $182,557

Oregon: $198,152

Pennsylvania: $197,856

Rhode Island: $191,098

South Carolina: $192,952

South Dakota: $209,754

Tennessee: $203,469

Texas: $196,489

Utah: $214,259

Vermont: $183,825

Virginia: $172,170

Washington: $228,949

Washington, D.C.: $187,122

West Virginia: $195,237

Wisconsin: $209,621

Wyoming: $221,661