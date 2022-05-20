Average cardiologist pay by state 2022

The average annual salary for cardiologists in the U.S. is $227,000, according to career website Zippia, with the highest being in Alaska and the lowest in Hawaii.
The data used for the site's ranking was last updated Feb. 9.
Here is the average cardiologist salary by state in alphabetical order and including Washington, D.C.:
Alabama: $187,098
Alaska: $246,310
Arizona: $186,106
Arkansas: $187,588
California: $193,497
Colorado: $215,172
Connecticut: $185,855
Delaware: $179,132
Florida: $190,156
Georgia: $194,260
Hawaii: $116,892
Idaho: $201,232
Illinois: $201,913
Indiana: $212,872
Iowa: $214,116
Kansas: $205,923
Kentucky: $207,215
Louisiana: $196,004
Maine: $209,539
Maryland: $176,366
Massachusetts: $185,898
Michigan: $195,904
Minnesota: $216,826
Mississippi: $190,149
Missouri: $210,912
Montana: $229,516
Nebraska: $217,652
Nevada: $190,588
New Hampshire: $194,717
New Jersey: $185,287
New Mexico: $196,151
New York: $177,548
North Carolina: $183,770
North Dakota: $235,888
Ohio: $202,883
Oklahoma: $182,557
Oregon: $198,152
Pennsylvania: $197,856
Rhode Island: $191,098
South Carolina: $192,952
South Dakota: $209,754
Tennessee: $203,469
Texas: $196,489
Utah: $214,259
Vermont: $183,825
Virginia: $172,170
Washington: $228,949
Washington, D.C.: $187,122
West Virginia: $195,237
Wisconsin: $209,621
Wyoming: $221,661