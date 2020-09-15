Arizona hospital introduces robotic heart surgery program
Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Medical Center's robotic heart surgery program was profiled by local NBC affiliate KVOA.com.
The hospital is the only one in Arizona that has such a program.
Surgeons operated on Craig Jones, and he left the hospital three days after the procedure.
Unlike with traditional surgery, the robot only needed 8 millimeters to perform a coronary bypass surgery.
