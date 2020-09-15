Arizona hospital introduces robotic heart surgery program

Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Medical Center's robotic heart surgery program was profiled by local NBC affiliate KVOA.com.

The hospital is the only one in Arizona that has such a program.

Surgeons operated on Craig Jones, and he left the hospital three days after the procedure.

Unlike with traditional surgery, the robot only needed 8 millimeters to perform a coronary bypass surgery.

More articles on specialty practice:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.