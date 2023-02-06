Allegheny Health Network opens cardio-obstetrics clinic

Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Allegheny Health Network has opened a cardio-obstetrics clinic dedicated to individuals with heart disease who are pregnant, trying to conceive or postpartum.

Allegheny is trying to raise awareness of increased risk of cardiovascular complications during pregnancy, according to a Feb. 2 press release.

The new clinic, located in Pittsburgh, is adjacent to Allegheny's West Penn Hospital. It will be led by physician leaders Indu Poornima, MD, who directs the health system's women's heart center, and Devon Ramaeker, MD, director of the maternal-fetal medicine division.

Studies show that preeclampsia has grown by over 30 percent in the U.S. in the last two decades, according to the release.

Physicians at Allegheny's new clinic will work to develop a plan for managing cardiovascular disease throughout and after pregnancy.