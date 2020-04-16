3-practice partnership to expand outpatient cardiovascular care options in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardiovascular Institute, St. Louis Specialty Surgical Center and Surgical Care Affiliates entered into a partnership to provide outpatient cardiovascular care throughout the St. Louis area, The News Herald reports.

What you should know:

1. The Kirkwood, Mo.-based practices partnered with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates. Neither party disclosed the terms of the transaction.

2. The partnership will focus on establishing outpatient cardiovascular, interventional and peripheral vascular surgical options in St. Louis, but the exact details of how the partnership will be rolled out were not provided.

3. SCLI performs intervention and peripheral vascular procedures and SLSSC specializes in cardiology and gastroenterology procedures.

More articles on healthcare:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.