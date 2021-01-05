What percent of physicians are in a cash-only practice? — 9 stats
Cash-only practice growth has been relatively flat since 2012.
Using Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" from 2012-20, here is how many physicians participated in cash-only practices.
Note: Medscape surveyed 24,216 respondents in 2012, 21,878 respondents in 2013, 24,075 respondents in 2014, 19,657 respondents in 2015, 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.
2012: 3 percent
2013: 4 percent
2014: 6 percent
2015: 5 percent
2016: 6 percent
2017: 5 percent
2018: 5 percent
2019: 6 percent
2020: 5 percent
More articles on surgery centers:
Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M
2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't
Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.