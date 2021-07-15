Top 15 nonmedical side gigs for physicians

The most common nonmedical side gig for physicians is real estate, according to a July 14 report in Medscape.

The publication conducted an online survey of 1,804 physicians who had side gigs beyond their medical practices. The top 15 nonmedical side gigs are:

1. Real estate: 21 percent

2. Investing and/or investing advice: 19 percent

3. Advice or consulting: 12 percent

4. Teaching: 11 percent

5. Writing: 8 percent

6. Sports: 5 percent

7. Business consultant: 5 percent

8. Social media influencer or blogger: 4 percent

9. Cooking or food preparation: 3 percent

10. Playing music or singing: 3 percent

11. Life or career coaching: 3 percent

12. Photography: 3 percent

13. Podcasting and blogging: 2 percent

14. Software and electronics: 2 percent

15. Raising, breeding or training animals: 2 percent