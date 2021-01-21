The 10 best, worst states for healthcare, MoneyRates says
Moneyrates.com released its best and worst states for healthcare list, analyzing all 50 states and the District of Columbia on eight factors.
The website analyzed healthcare quality on:
Health insurance coverage
Reported health status
Child immunization coverage
Infant mortality
Nursing home adequacy
Medical office staffing adequacy
Hospital affordability
Health insurance affordability
Here are the 10 top states for healthcare delivery:
1. Iowa
2. Massachusetts
T-3. Nebraska
T-3. North Dakota
5. Connecticut
6. Rhode Island
7. New Hampshire
8. Virginia
9. Maryland
10. Kentucky
Here are the 10 worst states for healthcare delivery
1. South Carolina
2. Oklahoma
3. Alaska
4. New Mexico
5. Texas
6. Georgia
7. Arizona
8. California
9. North Carolina
10. Nevada
