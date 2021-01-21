The 10 best, worst states for healthcare, MoneyRates says

Moneyrates.com released its best and worst states for healthcare list, analyzing all 50 states and the District of Columbia on eight factors.

The website analyzed healthcare quality on:

Health insurance coverage

Reported health status

Child immunization coverage

Infant mortality

Nursing home adequacy

Medical office staffing adequacy

Hospital affordability

Health insurance affordability

Here are the 10 top states for healthcare delivery:

1. Iowa

2. Massachusetts

T-3. Nebraska

T-3. North Dakota

5. Connecticut

6. Rhode Island

7. New Hampshire

8. Virginia

9. Maryland

10. Kentucky

Here are the 10 worst states for healthcare delivery

1. South Carolina

2. Oklahoma

3. Alaska

4. New Mexico

5. Texas

6. Georgia

7. Arizona

8. California

9. North Carolina

10. Nevada

