Physician pay for 10 ASC specialties

Neurosurgeons have the highest median salary among key ASC specialties, according to the Physician Compensation Report 2020 from Physicians Thrive, a financial planning company.

The report compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Doximity, Merritt Hawkins, Medscape and Salary.com to develop the report. Here is the median annual pay for 10 specialties.

1. Neurosurgeon: $645,000

2. Cardiovascular surgeon: $608,354

3. Orthopedic surgeon: $500,000

4. Invasive cardiologist: $482,500

5. Gastroenterologist: $400,000

6. Noninvasive cardiologist: $375,000

7. Urologist: $368,744

8. Anesthesiologist: $305,246

9. Otolaryngologist: $305,000

10. Ophthalmologist: $237,000

