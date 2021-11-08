Nursing pay at hospital-based outpatient clinics vs. inpatient

Medscape's 2021 "RN/LPN Compensation Report" gives several insights into nurse compensation in the last year, including hourly wages and annual salaries.

The publication surveyed 7,469 nurses for the report, including 5,038 registered nurses and 2,432 licensed practical nurses.

A look at registered nurses' and licensed practical nurses' compensation in hospital outpatient and hospital inpatient settings:

Annual RN income by practice setting

Hospital-based outpatient care: $83,000

Hospital inpatient care: $83,000

Annual LPN income by practice setting

Hospital-based outpatient care: $49,000

Hospital inpatient care: $47,000

To view the full report, click here.