Income is down for 62% of US healthcare workers, survey reveals

Healthcare professionals around the world have seen their income drop since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Medscape survey of 7,414 respondents in eight countries.

The survey was conducted from June 9 through July 20.

The extent of income decreases for U.S. physicians:

1. 1 percent to 10 percent: 15 percent

2. 11 percent to 25 percent decrease: 33 percent

3. 26 percent to 50 percent decrease: 28 percent

4. 51 percent to 75 percent decrease: 14 percent

5. 76 percent to 100 percent: 9 percent

Income decreases were largest for ophthalmologists (51 percent), allergists (46 percent), plastic surgeons (46 percent) and otolaryngologists (45 percent).

