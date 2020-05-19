How many ASCs are independently owned, operated + 4 more key insights

The growing ASC industry remains largely fragmented, according to VMG Health's 2020 "Healthcare M&A Report."

Five key insights:

1. There were 5,717 Medicare-certified ASCs operating in the U.S. as of 2018.

2. About 72 percent of ASCs are independently owned and operated, with the rest controlled by large management companies.

3. The number of Medicare-certified ASCs grew at a compound annual growth rate of 1.4 percent from 2010-18.

4. Five large players in the ASC market are Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg, Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, Nashville-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners.

5. Outpatient total joint volume is expected to rise 77 percent by 2026 as inpatient total joint volume remains flat.

