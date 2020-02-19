Healthcare tops U.S. News & World Report's best jobs

U.S. News & World Report released its 2020 list of 100 best jobs in the U.S., with jobs in the healthcare industry ranking at the top.

To rank the jobs, U.S. News & World Report considered the jobs' salary growth, demand, satisfaction and stress level, among other factors.

Here are the healthcare jobs that made the list, ranking them in order of where they appear:

1. Dentist

Median salary: $151,850

10,400 projected jobs

2. Physician assistant

Median salary: $108,610

37,000 projected jobs

3. Orthodontist

Median salary: $208,000

500 projected jobs

4. Nurse practitioner

Median salary: $107,000

53,300 projected jobs

5. Physician

Median salary: $193,000

1,600 projected jobs

6. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

Median salary: $208,000

400 projected jobs

7. Medical and health services manager

Median salary: $99,730

71,600 projected jobs

8. Registered nurse

Median salary: $71,730

371,500 projected jobs

9. Physical therapist

Median salary: $87,930

54,200 projected jobs

10. Optometrist

Median salary: $111,790

4,000 projected jobs

