Healthcare tops U.S. News & World Report's best jobs
U.S. News & World Report released its 2020 list of 100 best jobs in the U.S., with jobs in the healthcare industry ranking at the top.
To rank the jobs, U.S. News & World Report considered the jobs' salary growth, demand, satisfaction and stress level, among other factors.
Here are the healthcare jobs that made the list, ranking them in order of where they appear:
1. Dentist
Median salary: $151,850
10,400 projected jobs
2. Physician assistant
Median salary: $108,610
37,000 projected jobs
3. Orthodontist
Median salary: $208,000
500 projected jobs
4. Nurse practitioner
Median salary: $107,000
53,300 projected jobs
5. Physician
Median salary: $193,000
1,600 projected jobs
6. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
Median salary: $208,000
400 projected jobs
7. Medical and health services manager
Median salary: $99,730
71,600 projected jobs
8. Registered nurse
Median salary: $71,730
371,500 projected jobs
9. Physical therapist
Median salary: $87,930
54,200 projected jobs
10. Optometrist
Median salary: $111,790
4,000 projected jobs
