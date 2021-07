Best, worst places for retirement, business, stress and more

Becker's has reported on several important rankings so far this year detailing places in the U.S. recognized for success or shortcomings in multiple categories.

Here are the top and bottom five places highlighted for COVID-19 recovery, business, livability, stress, retirement and health:

COVID-19 recovery

Quickest:

South Dakota

Iowa

Maine

Nebraska

Vermont

Slowest:

Missouri

Arizona

Wyoming

Nevada

Arkansas

Business

Best

Virginia

North Carolina

Utah

Texas

Tennessee

Worst

Alaska

Hawaii

Maine

West Virginia

Rhode Island

Best places to live

Boulder, Colo.

Raleigh & Durham, N.C.

Huntsville, Ala.

Fayetteville, Ark.

Austin, Texas

Most, least stressed cities

Most

Cleveland

Detroit

New Orleans

Baltimore

Newark, N.J.

Least

South Burlington, Vt.

Fremont, Calif.

Madison, Wis.

Nashua, N.H.

Columbia, Md.

Retirement

Best

Georgia

Florida

Tennessee

Missouri

Massachusetts

Worst

Maryland

Minnesota

Kansas

Montana

Alaska

Healthiest communities

Los Alamos County, N.M.

Douglas County, Colo.

Falls Church, Va.

Loudoun County, Va.

Broomfield County, Colo.