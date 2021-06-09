Best states for physicians to practice over the past 5 years: Medscape

Minnesota has been the top state for physicians to practice for the past four out of five years, according to a Medscape report examining compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.

Here are the top five states for physicians to practice over the past five years:

2021:

1. Minnesota

2. Wisconsin

3. Washington

4. Colorado

5. Utah

2020:

1. Minnesota

2. Washington

3. Massachusetts

4. North Dakota

5. Vermont

2019:

1. Minnesota

2. Iowa

3. Wisconsin

4. Utah

5. Hawaii

2018

1. North Dakota

2. Hawaii

3. Nebraska

4. Vermont

5. Iowa

2017

1. Minnesota

2. Wisconsin

3. South Dakota

4. Iowa

5. Vermont