Best states for physicians to practice over the past 5 years: Medscape

Minnesota has been the top state for physicians to practice for the past four out of five years, according to a Medscape report examining compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.
Here are the top five states for physicians to practice over the past five years:
1. Minnesota
2. Wisconsin
3. Washington
4. Colorado
5. Utah
2020:
1. Minnesota
2. Washington
3. Massachusetts
4. North Dakota
5. Vermont
1. Minnesota
2. Iowa
3. Wisconsin
4. Utah
5. Hawaii
1. North Dakota
2. Hawaii
3. Nebraska
4. Vermont
5. Iowa
1. Minnesota
2. Wisconsin
3. South Dakota
4. Iowa
5. Vermont