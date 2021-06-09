Best states for physicians to practice over the past 5 years: Medscape

Minnesota has been the top state for physicians to practice for the past four out of five years, according to a Medscape report examining compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.

Here are the top five states for physicians to practice over the past five years:

2021:

1. Minnesota

2. Wisconsin

3. Washington

4. Colorado

5. Utah

 

2020:

1. Minnesota

2. Washington

3. Massachusetts 

4. North Dakota 

5. Vermont 

 

2019:

1. Minnesota

2. Iowa

3. Wisconsin

4. Utah

5. Hawaii

 

2018

1. North Dakota

2. Hawaii

3. Nebraska

4. Vermont

5. Iowa

 

2017

1. Minnesota

2. Wisconsin

3. South Dakota

4. Iowa

5. Vermont

