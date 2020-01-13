Ambulatory care sector leads healthcare hiring, adding 23K jobs in December

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the ambulatory sector added the most jobs in December.

Three things to know:

1. The ambulatory sector added 23,000 jobs in December, compared to the hospital sector, which added 9,000 jobs.

2. A total of 399,000 jobs were added to the healthcare sector in 2019.

3. Healthcare hiring is up from 2018, when the industry added 350,000.

