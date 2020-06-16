8 states with fastest, slowest spread of COVID-19

As of June 14, Arizona had the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate and New Jersey had the lowest, according to rt.live, a website that calculates the rate at which the virus is spreading in all 50 states.

Measured by the average number of people who become sick from an infectious person, the site tracks the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of COVID-19 infections. If the value is less than one, the spread of the disease is slowing. The higher the Rt number, the worse the spread.

Editor's note: This list contains ties.

Eight states with fastest spread of COVID-19

1. Arizona — 1.18

2. Alaska — 1.14

3. Montana — 1.12

4. Arkansas — 1.09

Mississippi — 1.09

5. Oklahoma — 1.06

South Carolina — 1.06

6. Washington — 1.05

Eight states with slowest spread of COVID-19

1. New Jersey — 0.79

2. New York — 0.80

3. Delaware — 0.82

4. Connecticut — 0.83

Michigan — 0.83

5. Minnesota — 0.84

6. Hawaii — 0.85

7. Illinois — 0.86

