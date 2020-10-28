25 states with the most ASCs

Twenty-five states with the most ASCs were featured on Newsweek's new annual ranking of surgery centers.

These are the states with the most ASCs, listed alphabetically:

1. Arizona

2. California

3. Colorado

4. Florida

5. Georgia

6. Illinois

7. Indiana

8. Kansas

9. Louisiana

10. Maryland

11. Michigan

12. Minnesota

13. Mississippi

14. Missouri

15. New Jersey

16. New York

17. North Carolina

18. Ohio

19. Oregon

20. Pennsylvania

21. South Carolina

22. Tennessee

23. Texas

24. Washington

25. Wisconsin

