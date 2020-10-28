25 states with the most ASCs
Twenty-five states with the most ASCs were featured on Newsweek's new annual ranking of surgery centers.
These are the states with the most ASCs, listed alphabetically:
1. Arizona
2. California
3. Colorado
4. Florida
5. Georgia
6. Illinois
7. Indiana
8. Kansas
9. Louisiana
10. Maryland
11. Michigan
12. Minnesota
13. Mississippi
14. Missouri
15. New Jersey
16. New York
17. North Carolina
18. Ohio
19. Oregon
20. Pennsylvania
21. South Carolina
22. Tennessee
23. Texas
24. Washington
25. Wisconsin
