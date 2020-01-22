20 statistics on physician compensation, employment by age

Written by Rachel Popa | January 22, 2020 | Print  |

Medscape released its 2019 young physician compensation report, comparing employment and compensation by age group.

Over 3,400 physicians under 40 participated in Medscape's survey.

Twenty statistics to know:

How much physicians earn by age group

Specialty physicians
1. Age 40-69: $358,000
2. Under age 40: $294,000

Primary care
3. Age 40-69: $253,000
4. Under age 40: $193,000

Employment vs. self-employment

Employed
5. Age 40-69: 60 percent
6. Under age 40: 79 percent

Self-employed
7. Age 40-69: 34 percent
8. Under age 40: 16 percent

Physician compensation by practice situation

Office-based specialty group
9. Age 40-69: $341,000
10. Under age $281,000

Hospital
11. Age 40-69: $347,000
12. Under age 40: $273,000

Office-based multispecialty group practice

13. Age 40-69: $316,000
14. Under age 40: $253,000

Healthcare organization
15. Age 40-69: $329,000
16. Under age 40: $251,000

Academic
17: Age 40-69: $308,000
18. Under age 40: $248,000

Outpatient clinic
19. Age 40-69: $270,000
20. Under age 40: $201,000

More articles on benchmarking:
37 statistics on NP, PA salary headed into 2020
Ambulatory care sector leads healthcare hiring, adding 23K jobs in December
Americans' lack of eye health knowledge puts them at risk — 5 survey insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

More Channels

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months