20 statistics on physician compensation, employment by age
Medscape released its 2019 young physician compensation report, comparing employment and compensation by age group.
Over 3,400 physicians under 40 participated in Medscape's survey.
Twenty statistics to know:
How much physicians earn by age group
Specialty physicians
1. Age 40-69: $358,000
2. Under age 40: $294,000
Primary care
3. Age 40-69: $253,000
4. Under age 40: $193,000
Employment vs. self-employment
Employed
5. Age 40-69: 60 percent
6. Under age 40: 79 percent
Self-employed
7. Age 40-69: 34 percent
8. Under age 40: 16 percent
Physician compensation by practice situation
Office-based specialty group
9. Age 40-69: $341,000
10. Under age $281,000
Hospital
11. Age 40-69: $347,000
12. Under age 40: $273,000
Office-based multispecialty group practice
13. Age 40-69: $316,000
14. Under age 40: $253,000
Healthcare organization
15. Age 40-69: $329,000
16. Under age 40: $251,000
Academic
17: Age 40-69: $308,000
18. Under age 40: $248,000
Outpatient clinic
19. Age 40-69: $270,000
20. Under age 40: $201,000
