20 statistics on physician compensation, employment by age

Medscape released its 2019 young physician compensation report, comparing employment and compensation by age group.

Over 3,400 physicians under 40 participated in Medscape's survey.

Twenty statistics to know:

How much physicians earn by age group

Specialty physicians

1. Age 40-69: $358,000

2. Under age 40: $294,000

Primary care

3. Age 40-69: $253,000

4. Under age 40: $193,000

Employment vs. self-employment

Employed

5. Age 40-69: 60 percent

6. Under age 40: 79 percent

Self-employed

7. Age 40-69: 34 percent

8. Under age 40: 16 percent

Physician compensation by practice situation

Office-based specialty group

9. Age 40-69: $341,000

10. Under age $281,000

Hospital

11. Age 40-69: $347,000

12. Under age 40: $273,000

Office-based multispecialty group practice

13. Age 40-69: $316,000

14. Under age 40: $253,000

Healthcare organization

15. Age 40-69: $329,000

16. Under age 40: $251,000

Academic

17: Age 40-69: $308,000

18. Under age 40: $248,000

Outpatient clinic

19. Age 40-69: $270,000

20. Under age 40: $201,000

