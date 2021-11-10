11 Sutter Health centers ranked among America's best ASCs by Newsweek

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health had 11 locations named in Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022" list.

Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to develop the list by analyzing surgery centers' quality data, handling of COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators.

The Sutter Health ASCs, all in California, included in the ranking: