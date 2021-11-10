11 Sutter Health centers ranked among America's best ASCs by Newsweek

Listen
Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health had 11 locations named in Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022" list.
Newsweek partnered with global research firm Statista to develop the list by analyzing surgery centers' quality data, handling of COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators.
The Sutter Health ASCs, all in California, included in the ranking:
- Surgery Center Mountain View
- Roseville Endoscopy Center
- Surgery Center Palo Alto
- Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)
- Surgery Center Fremont
- Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center
- Capitol City Surgery Center (Sacramento)
- Surgery Center San Carlos
- Santa Rosa Surgery and Endoscopy Center
- San Francisco Endoscopy Center
- Sutter North Surgery and Endoscopy Center (Yuba City)