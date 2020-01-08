University of Illinois proposes $191M Chicago outpatient center

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System in Chicago is planning to build a $191 million outpatient center on the city's west side, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The facility, subject to approval by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, is expected to fill a growing need for outpatient services. If approved, the new clinic would include space for patients to recover from surgery, as well as clinics and a pharmacy. The health system plans to build the facility next to its hospital.

The review board is scheduled to hear the hospital's proposal April 7.

Read more here.



