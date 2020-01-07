SurgLogs gets $5M from Silicon Valley investors

SurgLogs, a software company that helps ASCs organize compliance-related documents, has raised $5 million from two Silicon Valley investors, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

With the new funding from Credo Ventures and 8VC, SurgLogs CEO Peter Zajac told the Union-Tribune the company plans to expand, hire new talent and develop software to stay ahead of the competition.

SurgLogs was founded in 2015 by Mr. Zajac and plastic surgeon John Hilinski, MD. Mr. Zajac told the Union-Tribune his team has learned how complicated it can be to automate compliance records since the company's founding, but now has several hundred ASCs and hospitals running its software.

Read more here.



