Healthcare dominates highest-paying jobs of 2020 — Surgeons at No. 2 with $208K salary
Surgeons came in second on U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the best-paying jobs of 2020.
Positions on the 2020 Best Jobs list were ranked by average salary.
The top 10:
1. Anesthesiologist
Median salary: $208,000
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $208,000
2. Surgeon
Median salary: $208,000
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $199,920
3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon
Median salary: $208,000
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $177,650
4. OB-GYN
Median salary: $208,000
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $172,130
5. Orthodontist
Median salary: $208,000
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $142,470
6. Psychiatrist
Median salary: $208,000
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $149,900
7. Physician
Median salary: $194,500
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $88,630
8. Prosthodontist
Median salary: $176,540
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $118,390
9. Pediatrician
Median salary: $170,560
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $126,690
10. Dentist
Median salary: $151,850
Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000
Lowest-paid 25 percent: $107,440
