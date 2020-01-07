Healthcare dominates highest-paying jobs of 2020 — Surgeons at No. 2 with $208K salary

Surgeons came in second on U.S. News & World Report's ranking of the best-paying jobs of 2020.

Positions on the 2020 Best Jobs list were ranked by average salary.

The top 10:

1. Anesthesiologist

Median salary: $208,000

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $208,000

2. Surgeon

Median salary: $208,000

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $199,920

3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

Median salary: $208,000

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $177,650

4. OB-GYN

Median salary: $208,000

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $172,130

5. Orthodontist

Median salary: $208,000

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $142,470

6. Psychiatrist

Median salary: $208,000

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $149,900

7. Physician

Median salary: $194,500

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $88,630

8. Prosthodontist

Median salary: $176,540

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $118,390

9. Pediatrician

Median salary: $170,560

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $126,690

10. Dentist

Median salary: $151,850

Best-paid 25 percent: $208,000

Lowest-paid 25 percent: $107,440

More articles on surgeons:

Robotics might not be worth the 'tremendous' investment for ASCs — 2 leaders explain why

12 ASCs adding total joint replacements in 2019

Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center celebrates northeast Ohio opening

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.