What's new with Optum?

Optum is the parent company of Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC chain SCA Health, which has a portfolio of more than 320 ASCs and 9,200 physicians.

Here are five things to know about Optum's recent moves:

New investments

Optum Ventures, the venture capital arm of Optum, is participating in a $180 million funding round for Caresyntax, a data-assisted surgery platform.

Caresyntax's platform aims to tackle the significant data gaps and fragmentation that have stalled the advancement of precision surgery. The company will use the funding to fast-track the adoption and development of its AI-powered surgical software and support strategic mergers and acquisitions.

New acquisitions

SCA Health purchased at least two cardiovascular chains in 2023. One of the chains, National Cardiovascular Partners, has 21 cardiac catheterization and vascular labs, while the other chain, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.-based Pivotal Healthcare, has 11 affiliate practices and 14 locations.

In March, Optum received approval to bypass a state review of its planned purchase of physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic, the Oregon Health Authority.

Potential ASC deals

Optum is purportedly a potential buyer of Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC operator Surgery Partners. Surgery Partners went public in 2015 and is one of the largest ASC chains in the country, with over 192 facilities.

Private equity firm TPG is also an interested buyer, among other PE firms and strategic bidders.

Called-off deals

The company called off its plan to acquire financially troubled Steward Health Care's 1,700-physician group. In August, Steward entered into a definitive agreement to sell the group to Nashville, Tenn.-based Rural Healthcare Group, part of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, for $245 million in cash.

Layoffs

OptumCare, based in Basking Ridge, N.J., is set to lay off 160 employees in two waves: Dec. 11 and Jan. 22.

The company has faced several rounds of layoffs and clinic closures in 2024. In July, Optum announced plans to lay off 524 employees across California and in remote positions. Earlier in April, reports surfaced on social media about layoffs affecting employees at Optum Virtual Care and Navihealth. Additionally, in May, Optum closed a Change Healthcare facility in Toledo, Ohio, resulting in 129 job losses.