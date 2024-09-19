OptumCare to conduct layoffs

OptumCare, based in Basking Ridge, N.J., is set to lay off 160 employees, according to a WARN notice posted on the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.

The layoffs are scheduled to occur in two waves: Dec. 11 and Jan. 22.

"We continually review the capabilities and services we offer to meet the growing and evolving needs of our businesses and the people we serve," an Optum spokesperson told Becker's. "As always, we will support affected team members with job placement resources and seek to deploy them where possible to any open roles within the company."

This comes as the company has faced several rounds of layoffs and clinic closures in 2024. In July, Optum announced plans to lay off 524 employees across California and in remote positions, with the cuts taking effect in September. Earlier in April, reports surfaced on social media about layoffs affecting employees at Optum Virtual Care and Navihealth. Additionally, in May, Optum closed a Change Healthcare facility in Toledo, Ohio, resulting in 129 job losses.

While these layoffs suggest some downsizing, they contrast with Optum's expansion in the ambulatory surgery center space.

Optum's ASC arm, Deerfield, Ill.-based SCA Health, quietly purchased at least two cardiovascular providers in 2023, National Cardiovascular Partners and Pivotal Healthcare. SCA Health has a portfolio of 320 ASCs, second only to Tenet Healthcare's ASC giant, United Surgical Partners International, which has more than 480.

In August, Bloomberg reported that Optum was exploring a potential deal to acquire a majority stake in Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners, which oversees more than 180 facilities, including ASCs and surgical hospitals.

Although the acquisition is still in its early stages and has not been confirmed by Optum, it reflects a larger industry trend. Healthcare giants are increasingly turning to ASCs as a cost-effective solution for surgical care, as advancements in medical technology and growing patient preference fo