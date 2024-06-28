Optum, Steward physician group deal called off

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, has called off its plan to acquire financially troubled Steward Health Care's 1,700-physician group, The Boston Globe reported June 27.

Here are four things to know:

1. In March, Optum subsidiary Collaborative Care Holdings filed a notice with the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission to acquire the physician group, Stewardship Health, for an undisclosed amount.

2. Dallas-based Steward and Optum, which has nearly 90,000 affiliated physicians, had not finalized a purchase agreement.

3. According to the Globe, Optum is no longer pursuing the acquisition and whether Steward has negotiated with other buyers is unknown.

4. The sale was originally a part of the hospital system's plan to mitigate financial distress. Steward filed for bankruptcy May 6 and is required to sell its assets through auctions.

Becker's has reached out to Steward and Optum and will update this story as more information becomes available.