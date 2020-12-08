VMG Health acquires firm to head new service line

Healthcare valuation and transaction advisory firm VMG Health has acquired RR Health Strategies, a medical coding, compliance and management consulting firm, according to a Dec. 8 announcement.

Dallas-based VMG Health acquired the Hauppauge, N.Y.-based firm to augment its capabilities with compliance-driven medical coding and operational excellence management services, according to VMG health founder and CEO Greg Koonsman.

The deal also gives RR Health Strategies clients access to improved capabilities and VMG's wide range of resources.

RR Health Strategies President Pam D'Apuzzo and the company's team will lead VMG Health's new coding, compliance and operational excellence service line.

RR Health Strategies' coding compliance services improve revenue integrity assessments in the normal course of business and for potential transactions, according to VMG Health, and its operational excellence team optimizes workflow and staffing to boost reimbursement accuracy, minimize costs and maintain regulatory compliance.

VMG Health, a portfolio company of private equity firm Northlane Capital Partners, said it plans to continue adding services lines organically and via acquisition.

