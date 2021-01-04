Vision Innovation Partners completes 17th acquisition

Vision Innovation Partners has acquired Eyes of York (Pa.), according to a Jan. 4 news release.

This is Vision Innovation Partners' 17th acquisition and adds to its network of ophthalmology and ASCs in the mid-Atlantic region, the release said. Its footprint includes 35 practices and eight surgery centers across Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

"Eyes of York has been providing high-quality medical and surgical eye care for 25 years, and we are proud to join the Vision Innovation Partners family," Denise Visco, MD, founder and medical director of Eyes of York, said in the release. "With their fully integrated ophthalmic platform, we can benefit from operational efficiencies, improve patient outcomes and access resources to enhance care delivery."

More articles on surgery centers:

COVID-19 vaccine for ASC staff: Where 18 centers stand, what they expect in 2021

What states have the most ASCs performing spine surgery?

Surgical Care Affiliates headed into 2021: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.