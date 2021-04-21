USPI by the numbers: Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2021
Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, the ASC segment of Tenet, showed recovery in the first quarter of 2021 compared to last year.
Here's a comparison of how USPI fared in the first quarter of 2020 and 2021:
Q1 2020
Net operating revenue: $490 million
Net income: $94 million
ASCs: USPI had interest in 265 centers.
Q1 2021
Net operating revenue: $646 million
Net income: $97 million
ASCs: USPI had interest in 312 centers.
