United Surgical Partners International revenue, case volume up in Q4 2019

Tenet Health released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, showing growth for its ASC-focused subsidiary United Surgical Partners International, and Conifer, its revenue cycle and value based care services arm.

Five things to know:

1. USPI saw a 5.7 percent increase in total case growth in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from .9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

2. USPI's net operating revenue increased 14.1 percent from $554 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $632 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

3. USPI's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $304 million.

4. Conifer's net operating revenue was $332 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, down $40 million from the same period the year prior. Tenet said it expects to spin off Conifer by the second quarter of 2021.

5. Tenet's net income from continuing operations was $2 million in the the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5 million during the same period last year. The improvement was attributed to debt refinancing. Tenet's adjusted net income was $105 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up from $53 million for the same period the year prior.

