The ASC transactions shaping the industry

Here are four ASC transactions Becker's has reported on since April 1: 

1. Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center in Mattoon, Ill., bought membership shares from USPI and is the majority owner of Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center.

2. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and San Francisco-based UCSF Health joined forces to purchase equity stakes in San Rafael, Calif.-based Marin Specialty Surgery Center. Until 2018, the ASC was owned by MarinHealth, 20 local physicians and SCA Health. 

3. Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus will acquire Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health's ASC and two urgent care centers as the provider shutters its operations in the area.

4. UCLA Health acquired West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, which includes a freestanding ASC, from HCA Healthcare.

