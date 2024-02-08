Tenet rakes in $5.4B in Q4: What to know

Tenet Healthcare saw major growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Here are five notes from Tenet's financial report on how the company performed in the fourth quarter of 2023:

1. Tenet's net operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 came to nearly $5.4 billion.

2. The company's net income from continuing operations available to Tenet's common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $244 million.

3. United Surgical Partners International's net operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 was more than $1 billion, a 15.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

4. Tenet's hospital business segment's net operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 was more than $4.3 billion, a 6% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

5. The company's overall adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was more than $1 billion compared to $857 million in fourth quarter 2022.