Tenet makes $600M debt offering for 'general corporate purposes'

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare executed a $600 million private offering of newly issued senior secured notes June 2.

Completion of the offering is subject to pricing, standard closing and market conditions, and other factors.

After paying fees and expenses, Tenet will use net proceeds from the sale for "general corporate purposes" such as debt repayment and refinancing, cash on balance sheet, working capital and capital expenditure.

Tenet will secure the notes maturing in 2028 on a first-lien priority basis by pledging ownership interests of certain subsidiaries. The notes will be "senior to Tenet's existing and future indebtedness secured on a more junior basis."

Click here for more information.

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.