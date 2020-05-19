Surgery Partners, Medical Facilities Corp. report Q1 revenues & more — 7 ASC industry notes

Here are seven updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Surgery Partners reported revenues were up in the first quarter based on the company's success before the pandemic hit. Read more.

Medical Facilities Corp. saw its first-quarter revenues drop 0.7 percent year over year to $92.8 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

ASCs in 47 of New York's 62 counties are now allowed to resume elective surgeries, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced May 13.

Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Health will reopen The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park May 18, after closing it for nearly two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based East Brainerd Oral Surgery began seeing patients again at a temporary location May 11.

Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston, Maine is planning to construct a multimillion-dollar ASC focused on orthopedics that will also include other outpatient specialties.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., is seeking approval to build a new hospital with a surgery center, an emergency room and retail spaces in St. Johns County.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.