Site of $34M medical office building wins economic revitalization designation in Iowa

The site of a $34 million medical office building in Westerfield, Iowa, has been approved as an economic revitalization area, Current reported Oct. 17.

The Westerfield City Council approved the resolution to declare the 60,000-square-foot medical office site an ERA, which is the first step for the building's developer to obtain a 10-year tax abatement. The development will create 32 new jobs with an average wage of $35 per hour, according to the report.

The building would include space for surgeries, a lab, a wound care center and a radiology department. The project is slated for completion by December 2023.