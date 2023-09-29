Sansum Clinic to expand ASC following new Sutter Health partnership

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has officially added Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Sansum Clinic to its healthcare system.

The systems announced their plans to enter into a strategic partnership in May, as Sutter Health continues to grow its 23-hospital, 33-ASC network.

Since the start of partnership discussions, Sutter and Sansum have championed the expansion of Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Foothill Surgery Center, which is now opening newly constructed operating rooms, according to a Sept. 29 press release.

Sutter and Sansum's management teams are eyeing a series of capital projects to fund in the coming months and years, with areas of focus including advancing Sansum's ASC technology services and adding three new operating rooms.

The partnership also hopes to expand diagnostic imaging services and access to primary and specialty care in the region.

The partnership agreement takes effect on Oct. 2, and Sansum's full integration into Sutter will happen over the next few years.