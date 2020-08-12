Saga for New Jersey hospital heats up between health systems, surgery center operator affiliate

Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Hospital purchased the land Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center sits on for $76 million, but who will operate the hospital going forward remains disputed, HudsonReporter.com reports.

HRH purchased the land from Avery Eisenreich for $76 million. Avery Eisenreich purchased it in November 2019.

Bayonne-based CarePoint Health, which is dissolving, entered into an agreement with West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health to operate two of its facilities.

CarePoint also agreed to sell BMC to a group known as BMC Hospital, an affiliate of for-profit surgery center operator Surgicore.

However, HRH believes the sale of the land gives it rights to operate BMC going forward. HRH is also in the process of acquiring another CarePoint Health facility. HRH said it would focus on closing that transaction before pivoting back to BMC.

