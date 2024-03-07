Roofing company buys Connecticut medical office building for $4M

Owners of a Connecticut roofing company have purchased a medical office building in Orange, Conn., for $4.1 million, according to a March 7 report from the Hartford Business Journal.

In 2021, the roofing company owners purchased a retail plaza for almost $4 million, and they own an additional commercial plaza.

The 30,000-square-foot medical office building houses tenants that are primarily affiliated with Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. It has about 8,000 square feet of vacant space, and the new owners expect most of the existing tenants to stay.